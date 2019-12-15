TODAY |

Steven Adams' double-double not enough as Thunder fall against Nuggets

Source:  Associated Press

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-102.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi's impressive form couldn't prevent a 110-102 loss to Denver. Source: NBA

It was the 32nd regular-season triple-double for Jokic, tying him with Rajon Rondo for 11th all-time. He also has four in the playoffs.

All five Denver starters scored in double figures, including Will Barton with 18 points and Jamal Murray with 14, to help the Nuggets beat the Thunder for a seventh straight time.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points to lead the Thunder. Steven Adams had 18 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 10 assists.

Leading by three at the break, Denver used a 12-2 burst late in the third quarter to take a 77-62 lead. Abdel Nader had the Thunder's lone basket in that span while Murray highlighted the Denver surge with a lob off the backboard that he put back through the net with a two-handed dunk.

Torrey Craig later hit a 3-pointer and Juancho Hernangomez had a driving layup to help Denver take an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Thunder narrowed the deficit to five points on a jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander with 6:50 left to play, but the Nuggets then scored nine straight points, including a dunk and 3-pointer by Jokic for a 102-88 advantage with 4:35 remaining. The Thunder couldn't mount another threat.

The Nuggets got off to a hot start, opening a 22-6 lead early, but the Thunder steadily gained on them and Adams' dunk pulled Oklahoma City to within 52-49 at halftime.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand Rugby begin talks for release of All Blacks assistant coach hopeful
2
'People aren't giving the respect' - Steve Hansen urges NZ get behind Ian Foster as All Blacks coach
3
Tiger Woods leads USA fightback in incredible Presidents Cup victory
4
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
5
Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

'Proud' Breakers veterans knew importance of winning first game since Glen Rice Jr saga, Tom Abercrombie says

American sensation LaMelo Ball ruled out of NBL for a month with foot injury
00:26

Basketballer Glen Rice Jr sacked by Breakers after troubled import breaks bail conditions

Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime