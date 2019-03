LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs led for all but 30 seconds in defeating Oklahoma City 116-102, handing the Thunder their fourth straight loss.

Rudy Gay added 22 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds and as San Antonio won its second straight at home after going 1-7 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

Oklahoma City, which has lost five of six, remains third in the Western Conference but has the same record as Portland at 38-24.

San Antonio moved into seventh in the West past the Los Angeles Clippers, who have an identical 35-29 record.

The Thunder were without leading scorer Paul George, who missed his second straight game with a sore right shoulder, and the team struggled to make up for his 28.6 points per game. Oklahoma City scored 39 points in the second half while losing their eighth straight in San Antonio.

The Thunder's only lead came at 7-6 when Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 9:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Schroder finished with 18 points and Russell Westbrook added 19 points, but Oklahoma City's fiery point guard was 7 for 17 from the field.

San Antonio set a season-high with 72 points in the first half fueled by a strong start by Aldridge.

Aldridge had 17 points in the first quarter, making his first five shots and combining with Derrick White to open the game 8 for 9.

Among the baskets was White driving through the lane to deliver a no-look pass to Aldridge under the rim for a layup.

White finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.