Steven Adams delivers blunt analysis on life in NBA bubble - ‘This is not Syria, mate, we’re living in a bloody resort’

Steven Adams has added a typically Kiwi dose of analysis to life in the NBA's Florida bubble, ahead of the season restart.

While some highly paid players have grumbled about life inside the Orlando bubble, Adams, who turns 27 today, said he was just thankful to be there.

"Let's be clear, mate," Adams told reporters on a Zoom call. "This is not Syria, mate. It's not that hard. It's not that difficult. We're living in a bloody resort.

“Everyone's gonna complain, everyone has their own preferences, but it's not anything too serious. It's a bit of dry food here and there, and you get bored every now and then. But it's all good, man.

"It’s actually pretty cool because you get to interact with players on the other teams. So, that’s pretty cool.”