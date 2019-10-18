Steven Adams crowned NBA's toughest player for third-straight season

Steven Adams may have lost some all star teammates over the offseason but his reputation as a dominant force on the court remains completely in tact.

For the third consecutive year, Adams has been named the toughest player in the NBA according to the annual GM Survey.

The survey asks the general managers of all 30 NBA teams numerous questions ranging from best players to best trades and even what rules need to be looked at.

The Kiwi centre earned 32 per cent of the votes for the toughest player category with Golden State Warriors rival Draymond Green finishing a distant second on 18 percent.

Adams and Green made headlines back in 2016 when the Warriors forward kicked the Kiwi in the groin during a Western Conference finals game.

Houston's PJ Tucker was third on 14 per cent and superstar LeBron James was next at seven per cent.

Elsewhere in the survey, the Los Angeles Clippers were voted favourites to win the title after trading for Adams' former teammate Paul Goerge and signing another star in Kawhi Leonerd.