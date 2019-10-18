TODAY |

Steven Adams crowned NBA's toughest player for third-straight season

Steven Adams may have lost some all star teammates over the offseason but his reputation as a dominant force on the court remains completely in tact.

For the third consecutive year, Adams has been named the toughest player in the NBA according to the annual GM Survey.

The survey asks the general managers of all 30 NBA teams numerous questions ranging from best players to best trades and even what rules need to be looked at.

The Kiwi centre earned 32 per cent of the votes for the toughest player category with Golden State Warriors rival Draymond Green finishing a distant second on 18 percent.

The Kiwi centre was in the thick of it against the Grizzlies in OKC's preseason game. Source: SKY

Adams and Green made headlines back in 2016 when the Warriors forward kicked the Kiwi in the groin during a Western Conference finals game.

Houston's PJ Tucker was third on 14 per cent and superstar LeBron James was next at seven per cent.

Elsewhere in the survey, the Los Angeles Clippers were voted favourites to win the title after trading for Adams' former teammate Paul Goerge and signing another star in Kawhi Leonerd.

Milwaukee's "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo was also predicted to win back-to-back MVP awards and New Orleans' new big name Zion Williamson was expected to win Rookie of the Year after going first overall in the NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams dunks as Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Source: Associated Press
