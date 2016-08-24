Steven Adams cracks Forbes' top 100 richest sportspeople list, female athletes miss out

The rapid rise of Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has gone up another step, cracking Forbes' top 100 sportspeople list, which for the first time, does not feature a single female athlete.

Steven Adams Source: Getty

Adams, 24, comes in at 86th on the annual list, having bought home over NZ$33 million, having penned a new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Added to that, Adams is believed to bring in a further $1.42m from his endorsement deals, both in New Zealand and in the USA.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather tops the list for the fourth time in seven years, netting a cool $391m for his fight against Ireland's Conor McGregor, who himself sits fourth after earning $140m.

Footballers Lionel Messi ($157m) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($153m) round out the top three.

This is the first year that no female athletes have made the top 100, with at least one woman included every year since it expanded from 50 names back in 2010.

Last year's sole female representative Serena Williams was absent this time around, having spent nearly 12 months away from tennis after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last year.

American sports have dominated the top 100, with 40 basketballers, 18 American footballers and 14 baseball players accounting for the majority of the list.

Forbes' Top 10 highest paid athletes