Steven Adams cops another blow to nether regions in Thunder's win over Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves today.

Gilgeous-Alexander came in averaging 23.7 points in his previous 13 games but did much more than score in this one, also matching his career best in assists.

Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for the Thunder, who have won 12 of their past 15 games and six of seven on the road. He was 11 for 12 from the free throw line.

Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, which was still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.

The Thunder held a 63-60 lead at halftime. They went on an 11-2 run early in the third quarter and then a 10-3 burst midway through the third to push their lead into double figures. Oklahoma City led by as many as 18.

Steven Adams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Thunder – and yet another blow to the groin, this time from rival centre Gorgui Dieng.

The Thunder were forced to take a timeout with their centre stooped and in obvious discomfort.

A grinning Adams brushed off Dieng’s apology following the blow.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Centre Nerlens Noel missed his fifth consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain. Guard/forward Andre Roberson (left knee injury recovery) has yet to play this season. ... Mike Muscala, who attended nearby Roseville High School, scored 11 points off the bench. ... Chris Paul was held without a point or assist in 15 first-half minutes and finished with 10 points and three assists. It was the first time in his career he did not record a point or assist in a half in which he played 10 or more minutes.