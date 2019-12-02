TODAY |

Steven Adams completes double-double as Thunder win three-point thriller over New Orleans

Source:  Associated Press

Chris Paul scored seven of his 16 points in a late 12-0 run in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 107-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans today.

Steven Adams scores over Jahlil Okafor. Source: Associated Press

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points each. Adams also had 10 rebounds

Jrue Holiday had 26 points for New Orleans, Brandon Ingeram added 20, and Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Pelicans have lost five in a row.

Lonzo Ball made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give New Orleans a 94-89 lead with 5:12 left

Gallinari made a 3-pointer from the right baseline to tie it at 94 with 3:51 left.

Paul dominated after that, hitting a pair of 15-footers near the free-throw line and capping his personal run with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing over the arms of Jaxson Hayes to give the Thunder a 101-94 lead.

Basketball
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
2
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
3
Black Caps strike as crazy run out dismisses England century maker
4
Updates: Joe Root goes past 200 as England pick up scoring rate ahead of likely declaration
5
Ian Foster almost certain to become All Blacks' coach, says former NZR boss
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wish fans a happy Thanksgiving

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist reveals harrowing account of domestic violence - 'I learned not to value myself'
02:27

China warns of 'firm counter-measures' if US continues support for Hong Kong protestors

Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong; China furious