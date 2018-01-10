 

Steven Adams combines with Russell Westbrook for slick tip in play in Thunder's loss to Portland

CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 today in the opener of a four-game trip.

Oklahoma went down 117-106 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Source: FOX Sports

Shabazz Napier added 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and eight rebounds for Portland, which moved past Oklahoma City into second in the Northwest Division standings with their seventh win in their last nine games against the Thunder.

Portland has won four of five overall despite playing most of that stretch without star guard Damien Lillard, who sat out for the seventh time in the last nine games with a left calf strain.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has dropped off after playing well for most of December. The Thunder have dropped four of six, with three of those losses coming at home.

Oklahoma City shot 44 percent from the field while Portland made 53.1 percent of its shots. Paul George scored 22 points for the Thunder, and Carmelo Anthony had 19.

Steven Adams scored 16 points and secured six rebounds for the Thunder against Portland.

The Thunder closed to 83-76 with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter on a basket by Anthony, but Portland answered with a 13-1 run and led 96-77 after a 3-pointer by Al-Farouq Aminu with 10:25 left.

