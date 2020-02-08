TODAY |

Steven Adams, Chris Paul combine for earth-shaking alley-oop as OKC beat Detroit

Source:  Associated Press

Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101.

The Kiwi star had 16 points in his side's 108-101 victory over the Pistons. Source: NBA Pass

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for the Thunder, who have won nine of 10.

Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons.

It was Detroit's first game since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game.

Detroit's leading scorer, Derrick Rose, sat out with a strained left hip. With the trade and injuries, Pistons coach Dwane Casey had just nine available players.

Oklahoma City shot 54.3% in the first half to lead 52-47 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander got the roll on a pull-up jumper and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but got the rebound and made a layup to put the Thunder ahead 74-63.

The Thunder led 78-68 at the end of the third quarter, then Jackson scored seven points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 85-78.

Detroit cut its deficit to four in the closing minutes, but Paul made two free throws and a jumper to give the Thunder a 103-95 lead with 1:31 to play, creating enough of a cushion for Oklahoma City to hold on.

