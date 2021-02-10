TODAY |

Steven Adams channels his inner Tom Brady to help Pelicans cruise to victory

Steven Adams proved he could potentially replace Tom Brady at Tampa Bay once the latter retires, as he delivered a pinpoint full-court assist reminiscent of the NFL quarterback's Super Bowl performance on Monday.

The Kiwi centre's pass was a major highlight of New Orleans' 130-101 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Adams brought down a rebound at the start of the third quarter and quickly launched the long-range outlet pass to point guard Eric Bledsoe, who promptly laid the ball up and in despite contact.

It was one of two assists for Adams, who also provided New Orleans six points and four rebounds on 50 per cent shooting in his 22 minutes against the Rockets.

The 130-101 victory was the fourth on the bounce for the Pelicans, who improved to an 11-12 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans travel to Chicago to play the Bulls tomorrow before heading to Dallas on Saturday.

