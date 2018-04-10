Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams come out with a classic excuse, after a social media blunder at the expense of teammate Carmelo Anthony.

Steven Adams. Source: Associated Press

In a post on Instagram Oklahoma City Thunder's main man, Russell Westbrook, asked who was the team's most valuable player, giving the option of himself, Adams, Anthony or Paul George.

Adams himself did not answer the question directly, instead liking a comment saying "All of them except melo," a reference to Anthony.