Steven Adams is battling a knee injury, says Thunder coach Billy Donovan

Thunder coach Billy Donovan admitted Steven Adams was battling a knee injury and he was consciously limiting his minutes after a tough loss to the Lakers.

In 24 minutes, Adams managed just two points on one from three shooting, six rebounds and four assists.

By comparison, Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Javale McGee had 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists and eight points and six assists respectively.

The Thunder centre showed some serious arm strength to set up a buzzer-beating lay-up at the end of the third quarter. Source: SKY

Dwight Howard added six rebounds off the bench including four offensive as the Lakers had 14 offensive rebounds as a team.

“Obviously we’re dealing with Steven’s knee still,” Donovan said.

I don’t want to say he’s on a minutes restriction, but we’re trying to be mindful and keep him in a range."

On the road trip to LA, Adams played 26 mins against the Clippers and 24 versus the Lakers.

Anthony Davis finished with 34 points. Source: Associated Press
