Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz

1 NEWS

Steven Adams tried and failed to show off his moves as he got a ninja-style kip up completely wrong in Oklahoma City Thunder's 110-94 victory over the Utah Jazz in Florida.

The Kiwi was on song in his side's 110-94 victory. Source: SKY

The Kiwi scored 16 points to go with his 11 rebounds in OKC's win, however it was his attempted theatrics that stole the show.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's attempted step-back shot hit the rim, Adams hit the floor chasing a loose ball after contesting for the rebound.

However, the big Kiwi showed he was alright, trying an acrobatic kip up to get back to his feet - albeit unsuccessfully.

"I tried to get up like a ninja, I dunno if you've seen that," Adams said in a post-match media call.

"I almost pulled my back."

