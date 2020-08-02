Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz

Steven Adams tried and failed to show off his moves as he got a ninja-style kip up completely wrong in Oklahoma City Thunder's 110-94 victory over the Utah Jazz in Florida.

The Kiwi scored 16 points to go with his 11 rebounds in OKC's win, however it was his attempted theatrics that stole the show.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's attempted step-back shot hit the rim, Adams hit the floor chasing a loose ball after contesting for the rebound.

However, the big Kiwi showed he was alright, trying an acrobatic kip up to get back to his feet - albeit unsuccessfully.

"I tried to get up like a ninja, I dunno if you've seen that," Adams said in a post-match media call.