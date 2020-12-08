Steven Adams adjusting to New Orleans life, 'dabbling' in city's renowned cuisine scene

Steven Adams hasn't taken long to find his feet at his new home in New Orleans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi NBA star was traded to the Pelicans last month from a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder but already Adams has impressed media, teammates and his coaches upon his arrival in New Orleans.

Away from the court, Adams has been adjusting to life in the Louisiana city, too, which is world-renowned for its music, cuisine and annual booze-infused Mardi Gras celebration.

Adams said he's tried some of the food in his new home but has yet to fully take in a culinary experience due to Covid-19, which is still a significant issue in the US.

"I do have to eat so I've been dabbling here and there," Adams said.

"It's just different, though, because takeout is kind of gross, eh? It's just not the same so I need to wait until everything is lifted, go to all the restaurants and give it a proper crack.

"But so far they've tasted really great, the foods that I've had."

Adams should have plenty of time to do so as he will spend the next three years of his NBA career in New Orleans, after signing a two-year contract extension with the Pelicans on arrival from his trade.

Adams joins a Pelicans outfit considered to be a team looking to contend for an NBA title within the next few years, having accrued young stars such as 2019 No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson and this season's Most Improved Player and one-time all star Brandon Ingram.