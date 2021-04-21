Stephen Curry continues record-breaking hot streak after another game with ten three-pointers

NBA superstar Stephen Curry hit ten threes and scored 49 points against the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday to continue a remarkable scoring run this month and strengthen his MVP credentials.

Curry’s three that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30 or more points, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older.

Curry, who turned 33 last month, also has the longest 30-point game streak by a Warriors player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964.

Curry had his fifth 40-point game in April and topped Bryant and Michael Jordan for most 40-point games in a month by a player 33 or older.

He buried threes late in the fourth to whisk the Warriors past the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid, who scored 28 for the 76ers, threw the ball away late and Andrew Wiggins scored on the other end to put away the game.

It was Curry's 21st career game with ten or more threes and the fourth in the last five. Injured teammate Klay Thompson is next on the list with five such games in his career.

“There’s something beautiful about it. It really is an art,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“What he's doing is amazing to watch. Nobody in the history of this game has ever done what he’s doing right now.”

Sixers coach Doc Rivers agreed, even insisting in an argument with his older brother in Chicago that Curry’s season rivals anything Michael Jordan ever accomplished.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like the run he’s on,” Rivers said.

“I guarantee you there’s no one that has scored [points] in the way he has.”