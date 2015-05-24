TODAY |

Steph Curry targets Olympic gold after NBA heartbreak: 'There's no comparison'

Associated Press
Stephen Curry is already looking ahead to the next challenge in his basketball career, including the chance to represent the United States at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Just over a week since his Golden State Warriors lost a grueling NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, Curry was in Tokyo talking about the Olympics and the opportunity to face Japan's newest basketball sensation.

The U.S. has won the gold medal in the last three Olympics and will be the favorite to top the podium again in Tokyo with a Dream Team that could feature such stars as Curry, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

Curry decided to pull out of the Rio Olympics due to several factors, including ankle and knee injuries.

"I know the energy here is going to be amazing," Curry said. "I haven't played in the Olympics before. I've played in two World Cup teams so I've had the experience of representing my country playing for the national team. But the Olympics, from everybody that I've talked to that's played, there's no comparison to that experience."

As for the Warriors, Curry said he's looking forward to winning more championships with the team.

"The story is still going," Curry said. "A lot of people said this is going to be the end but I'm not going to let that happen. It's going to be fun to come back and chase more championships next year and beyond."

