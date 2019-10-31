TODAY |

Steph Curry suffers broken hand as Golden State thrashed by Suns

Associated Press
Stephen Curry broke his left hand and became the latest injured Warriors player when he fell hard in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State, 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns.

The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left hand.

Curry grimaced in pain grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

The ailing, undermanned Warriors welcomed back two players but still fell behind 39-11 shooting 4 for 17 as the Suns made 14 of their first 23 shots and 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Curry had nine points on 3-for-11 shooting before getting hurt.

Losing Curry, Golden State's longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.

Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

This was another rough one after an embarrassing season opener in the first game at Chase Center, a 141-122 loss to the Clippers last Thursday that saw some fans leaving after the third quarter.

Golden State returned home with a 1-2 record and amid a stretch with five games over seven days and two back-to-backs.

The Warriors trailed 72-46 at halftime Wednesday after falling behind 70-37 at the break in Oklahoma City on Sunday.


Source: NBA
