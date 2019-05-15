Steph Curry stars in Warriors' big win over Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry made nine three-pointers and scored 36 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-94 this afternoon in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals while playing without injured star Kevin Durant once again.

Curry shot 12 for 23 in his fourth 30-point performance this postseason, finding far more open looks than he had in the last round against Houston.

The two-time NBA MVP outplayed the Portland duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combined to go 11 for 31 facing a strong Golden State defence.

Klay Thompson had 26 points, including a late one-handed slam. Draymond Green established the energy on both ends early for the well-rested Warriors and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.