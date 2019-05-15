TODAY |

Steph Curry stars in Warriors' big win over Portland Trail Blazers

Associated Press
Stephen Curry made nine three-pointers and scored 36 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-94 this afternoon in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals while playing without injured star Kevin Durant once again.

Curry shot 12 for 23 in his fourth 30-point performance this postseason, finding far more open looks than he had in the last round against Houston.

The two-time NBA MVP outplayed the Portland duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combined to go 11 for 31 facing a strong Golden State defence.

Klay Thompson had 26 points, including a late one-handed slam. Draymond Green established the energy on both ends early for the well-rested Warriors and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals.

Lillard scored 19 points back home in Oakland, just miles away from where he grew up. McCollum had 17.

    Golden State outclassed Portland 116-94 and lead their NBA Western Conference series final 1-0. Source: SKY
