Basketball


Steph Curry leads Warriors to a big second half, win over Sacramento Kings

Associated Press

Steve Kerr pulled a Gregg Popovich. One missed defensive assignment with no backdoor help on DeMarcus Cousins, and Kerr called a timeout 18 seconds into the game.

The Golden State Warriors star landed five three-pointers and scored 30-points in his side's 117-106 win over the Sacramento Kings.
Source: YouTube/ NBA

"Nobody can make a move like Pop, I'm a very cheap version of him, if at all," the Golden State coach quipped about Popovich, the longtime San Antonio coach.

"It definitely made a statement," Draymond Green said.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the defence started rolling after halftime, with the Warriors taking their first lead midway through the third quarter on the way to a 117-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings today.

Once the 3-pointers began to fall, the Warriors were on their way.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks and Klay Thompson added 18 points.

With their 17th straight victory after a loss, the Warriors reached 124 regular-season games in a row without suffering back-to-back defeats.

"It's deflating for other teams when we can get stops and protect the rim, get steals, force them into tough shots and tough misses and on the other end we're just running it right back down the paint," Curry said.

"We have to allow that part of our game to shine."

Green had 10 assists for his 12th game with double digits assists and third in four, while Zaza Pachulia scored 10 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game.

Yet one for the highlight reel was Pachulia's no-look, backward over-the-head pass to Curry after the big man got the ball when Durant blocked a shot by Cousins.

"We scored, right? Nobody's going to say anything. If it was a turnover, first thing on the film," Pachulia said.

Sacramento's Rudy Gay scored 15 of his 23 points in the first quarter. Cousins had 17.

The Warriors woke up after halftime, starting the third with a 19-7 burst and outscoring the Kings 39-22 in the period.

Golden State didn't lead until Curry's 3-pointer with 7:34 left in the third, following Durant's tying 3 the previous possession.

Curry hit five 3-pointers and has at least 30 points in three consecutive games.

Gay shot 9 for 17 in his second game back after missing four straight with a right hip flexor strain and 10 of 11. Cousins went 4 for 11.

"We always have that one quarter or one little stretch where we have bad basketball," Cousins said. "It comes back to bite us in the end."

The Warriors went 3 for 14 from long range in the first half, then shots fell as the defence improved.

