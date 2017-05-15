 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard not blaming Warriors for game-changing injury

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard didn't think Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him yesterday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia argues he didn't deliberately injure the Spurs star, but fans and replays may not agree.
Source: SKY

Leonard left the game after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Pachulia's foot slid under Leonard's following a jumper by the All-Star forward. Now, Leonard's status for the remainder of the best-of-seven series is in question.

"Did he step under it? Like on purpose? No," Leonard said afterward. "He was contesting a shot. The shot clock was coming down. I'll have to see the play."

Leonard didn't return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback Game 1 victory.

He first went down after stepping on teammate David Lee's foot along the bench after taking a shot. Shortly after, Pachulia slid toward Leonard as he took a shot and the Spurs star fell into the Spurs bench, grabbing his ankle.

"I just did what I was supposed to do and challenged his shot. I turned around and there was a call," Pachulia said. "I didn't notice that he was down until I turned back actually. So I didn't see what happened there."

The Spurs announced late in the third quarter Leonard had sprained his left ankle and wouldn't play again. Coach Gregg Popovich didn't have any update on Leonard's status after the game except to confirm it was the same foot he had previously hurt last week.

"I'm not sure, just very painful because I tweaked it before the last time, the last shot I shot, but it's hard to tell right now," Leonard said. "I definitely couldn't go in that last third quarter at six minutes but we'll see how I get better each day."

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws. He is expected to undergo further tests in the Bay Area today.

"We played an outstanding game for a half and a little bit then they came back, they overplayed us, they were more aggressive," Manu Ginobili said. "So it was a tough one. And besides, if it wasn't bad enough, we lost our best player."

He sat out Game 6 of the last round against Houston, a 39-point, series-clinching win, after injuring the ankle in a Game 5 overtime victory.

"I still have faith in them. They pulled out the last one in the fourth quarter when we were at home," Leonard said. "I just kept faith in them."

The Warriors, too, were asked about Pachulia's play — and Kevin Durant defended his teammate.

"Zaza's not a dirty player. You've got to time that perfectly if you want to hurt somebody," Durant said. "We're not that type of team. Kawhi's an unbelievable player.

"We've got nothing but respect for him. We wish that he gets healthy. We just tried to contest a shot. Guys are playing hard. It was an unfortunate situation, I wish it didn't happen, but I don't think it was intentional.

"You can't listen to people on Twitter, they're irrational."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

00:47
2
Parker and Kaino put their money, and some disgusting creepy-crawlies, where their mouths are.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Jerome Kaino eat scorpions in challenge to decide who'll become Social Survivor champion

3
Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match, Tactix v Pulse, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th May 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Central Pulse inflict more misery on winless Tactix in ANZ premiership

01:54
4
The All Blacks centre says he's the first to admit his form isn't where he wants it to be but this weekend is a good chance to change that.

Anton Lienert-Brown, Chiefs eager to reignite scintillating attack against unbeaten Crusaders in Fiji

02:40
5
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ