TODAY |

Spectator gets drenched in beer after wayward pass in NBA

Source:  1 NEWS

One fan got a little too close to the action in this afternoon's NBA showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, soaked in his own beer after being hit by the ball from a stray pass.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kemba Walker's stray effort for Boston will have one fan rethinking his courtside seats. Source: SKY

With the Celtics ahead on their home court, point guard Kemba Walker looked to add to Boston's advantage to end the third quarter.

Walker took the ball to the rim, before looking to fire a no look pass to his left, allowing a teammate to line up a shot at three points.

However, Walker's plan unravelled - with no teammate anywhere in sight.

Instead, the ball ended up smacking straight into the face of a fan, who in turn spilled his drink all over himself.

Despite the Celtics' support staff being on hand with a towel, the fan would have to sit drenched in beer for the fourth quarter before the match went into overtime - which the home side would lose, the Nets taking a 129-120 victory.


Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
2
Spectator gets drenched in beer after wayward pass in NBA
3
Devastating one-punch KO announces highly-regarded Aussie featherweight
4
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
5
Joe Schmidt backed to succeed Eddie Jones as England coach
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers to get more competition next year with Tasmania entering the NBL

Steven Adams produces thunderous dunk, delightful lob as OKC beat Kings

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers down Pelicans despite Zion's 29 points

Steven Adams embarrasses Bulls defender with Euro-step dunk as OKC roll on with nervy win