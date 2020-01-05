Smiling Steven Adams gives himself a fist pump after drawing offensive foul in OKC's win over Cavs

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-106 this afternoon for their fifth straight victory.

Danilo Gallinari added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Steven Adams grabbed 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Adams also added drew his second career offensive foul almost a month after claiming his first.

Oklahoma City went ahead late in the first quarter and steadily built the lead. The Thunder led 91-74 before Cleveland got within nine early in the fourth, but Oklahoma City pulled away.

Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Kevin Love had 12 for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight.

Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation, yelled at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman earlier in the day over a recent fine, according to a report by The Athletic.

Citing anonymous sources, The Athletic said the incident took place following the team's shootaround and Love was screaming in front of teammates, coaches and front office staff.

The report said Love was fined for $1,000 for his outburst on the bench during Tuesday's game in Toronto, where he pounded a chair in frustration as he came off the court during a timeout.

Love's name has come up in trade talks as the rebuilding Cavaliers are looking to the future. He's in the second season of a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

Chris Paul had 10 assists and Adams scored 10 points for the Thunder.