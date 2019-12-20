Slam dunks and Mickey Mouse? Disney World emerges as frontrunner to host NBA if season restarts

Steven Adams and the rest of the NBA could be heading to Disney World soon after the Florida theme park emerged as the clear frontrunner overnight to host the league if the season resumes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs down Lebron James. Source: Associated Press

The Covid-19 pandemic shut the NBA down on March 11 but the Athletic reports that NBA teams could be fully training in mid-June and playing games at the Orlando resort by mid-July.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had floated the possibility of dual sites - Orlando and Las Vegas - where teams could play in a "bubble" in an attempt to protect players, team staff and officials from the virus.

Orlando - spurred on by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who last week called on "all professional sports" to practice and play in his state - is now favourite to be the sole site.

"What I would tell commissioners of leagues is: 'If you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida,'" Mr DeSantis said.

If the NBA season is played out in Orlando it will likely be without spectators and under strict protocols and testing.

Silver added that he is open to either playing out the regular season or heading straight into the playoffs.