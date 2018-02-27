Sharpshooter Corey Webster leads Tall Blacks to World Cup qualifier win over South Korea

 

The Tall Blacks have capped off a successful World Cup qualifier road trip with a dose of revenge after beating South Korea this morning, thanks to an impressive three-pointer shooting display from Corey Webster.

The Kiwi sharpshooter went six-from-nine behind the arch in the 93-84 win.
Source: FIBA

The NZ squad is now back on top of Group A of FIBA's Asia's World Cup qualifying after following up their impressive win over China last week with a 93-84 win in Seoul.

Webster led both teams in scoring, taking 30 points thanks in-part to his in-form shooting from behind the arch, where the guard nailed six-from-nine.

The 29-year-old also added three rebounds and six assists to his team's efforts.

He was also helped by a pair of double-doubles belonging to Isaac Fotu and Alex Pledger with Fotu contributing 18 points and 11 rebounds while Pledger added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tall Blacks will now return to NZ to prepare for the final round of qualifiers against Hong Kong and China.

The Tall Blacks play Hong Kong in Rotorua on June 28 before wrapping up pool play with a match against China in Auckland.

