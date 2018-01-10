 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Serge Ibaka and James Johnson throw punches, ejected from NBA match after heated altercation

share

Source:

Associated Press

Wayne Ellington leads Miami in three-pointers, which made today's game-winning basket a bit of a surprise.

The Miami Heat edged the Raptors 90-89 with Ibaka and Johnson sitting out the fourth quarter due to poor discipline.
Source: SKY

Ellington converted a go-ahead driving layup with less than a second remaining, and the Heat stopped Toronto's 12-game home winning streak with a 90-89 victory over the Raptors.

"That's probably the last thing anybody would think that he would do is put the ball on the floor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

"I think it caught everybody by surprise, including me."

It was the only basket of the second half for Ellington, who finished with 15 points.

Ellington said he considered shooting after catching the inbounds pass from Goran Dragic, but decided to drive along the baseline past Toronto's Pascal Siakam before laying the ball in off the glass.

"I looked at the rim and I saw him just charging hard," Ellington said.

"Obviously, that's what they wanted to take away from me, was that three-ball in the corner. I was able to get loose, man, and get around him."

Like his coach, Dragic also was surprised when Ellington didn't launch a three.

"I thought he was going to shoot it but he made a great read," Dragic said.

Dragic had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds as Miami extended their season-best winning streak to five.

Bam Adebayo had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Hassan Whiteside collected 13 points and 15 boards for the Heat, who had dropped their previous five visits to Toronto.

The Raptors were without point guard Kyle Lowry after the three-time All-Star bruised his tailbone during Sunday's overtime win at Brooklyn.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points as the Raptors lost for the first time in six games and failed to break the franchise record for consecutive home victories.

Serge Ibaka finished with 11 after he was ejected in the second half.

"We let them get easy points," DeRozan said.

It was Toronto's first home loss since November 5 against Washington, a game in which Lowry was ejected early in the second quarter. The Raptors are 14-2 at home.

Ibaka and Miami's James Johnson were ejected after trading punches at 7:50 of the third quarter.

The skirmish began when the two started shoving one another while waiting for the ball to be inbounded under the Miami basket.

Officials reviewed the incident before giving both players technical fouls and ejections.

"It certainly felt like there was something at stake from the very tip, and that's the way it should be in this league," Spoelstra said.

"There was a physicality, an edge to the game."

Tempers flared again after the final whistle, with DeRozan appearing to yell at Dragic as the teams left the court.

"Nothing special," Dragic said. "Just exchanged some words. No big deal."

Miami guard Tyler Johnson, who had started the previous 10 games, was unavailable after he strained his left shoulder at shoot-around. His status for Wednesday's game at Indiana was not known.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Miami Heat edged the Raptors 90-89 with Ibaka and Johnson sitting out the fourth quarter due to poor discipline.

Serge Ibaka and James Johnson throw punches, ejected from NBA match after heated altercation

2
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the 2018 Kooyong Classic at Kooyong in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic shuns cameras in Melbourne hit-out

00:30
3
Tagavailoa's Alabama beat Georgia last night 26-23 to claim the College Football national championship.

Hawaiian teen Tua Tagovailoa throws miracle touchdown pass for national title win for Alabama in OT

03:15
4
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

00:30
5
German Peter Gojowczyk defeated Sock, from the US, 6-5, 6-3 to advance to the quarter finals.

Top seed Jack Sock dumped out of ASB Classic in straight sets defeat

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.


00:54
The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended

The other skydiver has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

00:20
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 