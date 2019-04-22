Sean Marks' Nets eye NBA title after addition of All Star Blake Griffin

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired six-time All Star Blake Griffin to create one of the most formidable starting lineups in NBA history.

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks Source: Associated Press

Griffin, who was bought out of his multi-million dollar contract by the Detroit Pistons after a disappointing start to the 2021 season, has signed for the Eastern Conference contending Nets on what is believed to be a one-year deal worth around NZ$2 million.

The former number one pick is posting a career-low 12.3 points on 36 per cent shooting, however, at only 31 there is a belief his career could still be revived.

Griffin will join a squad already containing former MVPs Kevin Durant and James Harden, as well as seven-time All Star Kyrie Irving.

Between them, the quartet have an incredible 33 All Star appearances, two MVPs, three NBA championships, and 23 All NBA selections.

The stacked squad is the brainchild of Nets general manager and former Tall Black Sean Marks, who has assembled his superstar team since taking the role in 2016.

“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Marks said.

“Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn.”

It is unknown how the Nets intend to utilise Griffin, but the likelihood is that he will become an important piece of their crunch-time five, and a valuable asset in what is expected to be a long playoff run.