Sean Marks' Brooklyn Nets sign seven-time All-Star Lamarcus Aldridge for remainder of season

The Brooklyn Nets have added even more star power to their lineup, signing seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge for the rest of the season.
The 35-year-old Aldridge agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, a side he had been with since 2015.
At the helm of the decision making for the Nets is Kiwi GM Sean Marks who has thrust the organisation into the spotlight this preseason, with several high profile acquisitions and trades.
Under Marks, the Nets have acquired the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, helping propel the side to the top of the Eastern Conference.
The team currently sits second in the East and the addition of Aldrige is expected to bolster their stocks at centre and power forward as they look to head into the fast approaching NBA post season.