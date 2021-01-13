TODAY |

Sean Marks' Brooklyn Nets, NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving's actions after video of party

Source:  Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and the NBA are looking into Kyrie Irving's actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor family gathering while not wearing a mask.

Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15) defends Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving. Source: Associated Press

General manager Sean Marks said today that the team is reviewing the circumstances with both Irving and the league to determine his compliance with health and safety protocols.

Marks added in a statement that a date for Irving's return to the team has yet to be finalised.

Asked if he was confident Irving would be back with the Nets this season, coach Steve Nash responded: “Sure.” But he offered no clarity about when that might happen.

“Like I said, right now I’ve got to focus on coaching this team and getting the best out of them,” Nash said. “So I can’t make any predictions, prognostications about things that are outside this building.”

The video on social media appears to be a family celebration, though it's unclear how many people are in attendance.

Irving missed his fourth straight game for what the Nets are calling personal reasons today against Denver.

He will likely face a quarantine period upon his return and could be fined if the NBA determines he violated the rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston's James Harden was fined $US50,000 last month when he attended an indoor private party, violating protocols that prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Basketball
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prada Cup preview: All you need to know about the event deciding who faces NZ for the America's Cup
2
Crusaders sign former Blues star Rene Ranger as injury cover for Super Rugby Aotearoa
3
Classless Aussie star Steve Smith slammed after 'very poor' antics at crease
4
Kane Williamson's red-hot summer recognised with record-breaking mark in ICC Test rankings
5
Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

High-ranking Republican Liz Cheney, daughter of former VP, will vote to impeach Trump
00:06

CCTV shows dramatic moment light plane smashes into ground

National backtracks on support for Donald Trump's Kiwi staffer, Chris Liddell

Illinois man arrested over threats to kill Joe Biden at inauguration