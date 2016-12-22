 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


School basketball player needed 10 stitches after allegedly being punched by adult supporter

share

Source:

Associated Press

Officials say an eighth-grade basketball player in Oregon needed 10 stitches after he was punched in the face by an adult during a game.

An eighth-grade basketball player in Oregon needed 10 stitches after he was punched in the face by an adult during a game.

Source: Photosport

American media are reporting the incident happened on Monday (NZT) after a hard foul in the game in Medford between a team from Humboldt County, California, and one from Hidden Valley, near Grants Pass.

Police say the boys involved in the foul exchanged blows before a Humboldt supporter ran onto the court and punched the Hidden Valley player, opening a gash above his eye.

Police are seeking video to determine further details. No arrests have been made.

Lt. Kerry Curtis says a person of interest contacted authorities to provide his side of the story. He declined to name the man.

The injured boy returned for the fourth quarter of the team's final game in a tournament.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ