School basketball player needed 10 stitches after allegedly being punched by adult supporter

Officials say an eighth-grade basketball player in Oregon needed 10 stitches after he was punched in the face by an adult during a game.

American media are reporting the incident happened on Monday (NZT) after a hard foul in the game in Medford between a team from Humboldt County, California, and one from Hidden Valley, near Grants Pass.

Police say the boys involved in the foul exchanged blows before a Humboldt supporter ran onto the court and punched the Hidden Valley player, opening a gash above his eye.

Police are seeking video to determine further details. No arrests have been made.

Lt. Kerry Curtis says a person of interest contacted authorities to provide his side of the story. He declined to name the man.