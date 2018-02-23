Russell Westbrook sinks clutch three-pointer at buzzer to lift OKC Thunder past Kings

Source:Associated Press
Russell Westbrook made a three-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings this afternoon.
The Thunder blew a 23-point lead and trailed 105-102 with 4 ½ minutes remaining before closing the game on an 8-2 run.
Westbrook, who notched his 18th triple-double of the season, made three free throws sandwiched around a bucket in the paint by Steven Adams to put Oklahoma City up 107-105.
Justin Jackson's 6-foot jumper off an offensive rebound tied the game. After a timeout, the Thunder got the ball in front of Sacramento's bench and Carmelo Anthony found Westbrook atop the three-point line for the winner.
Westbrook lifted the Thunder from what would have been a devastating loss after a fast start in their first game since the All-Star break. They set a season high with 44 points in the first quarter and made 12 3-pointers but still had to rally in the final minutes to win.
Anthony matched his season high of seven three-pointers and Paul George had three from beyond the arc, ending his five-game streak with five or more threes. It was the second-longest streak in NBA history behind George McCloud's six-game streak in 1996.
The Thunder shot nearly 70 percent in the first quarter and made seven 3s, including three straight by Anthony. George had two of them and added a three-point play and two free throws to put Oklahoma City up 44-21.
It was the complete opposite for Billy Donovan's club after that.
Sacramento went on a pair of big runs early in the second quarter and got within 64-60 before Anthony's fifth 3 of the first half briefly halted the onslaught and put Oklahoma City up by seven at halftime.
The Thunder led 85-74 midway through the third before the Kings made another surge. Vince Carter, the 41-year-old former dunk champion, had a three-point play and three-pointer and Sacramento scored the final 16 points of the period to go up 90-85.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport