Russell Westbrook sinks clutch three-pointer at buzzer to lift OKC Thunder past Kings

Russell Westbrook made a three-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings this afternoon.

The Thunder blew a 23-point lead and trailed 105-102 with 4 ½ minutes remaining before closing the game on an 8-2 run.

Westbrook, who notched his 18th triple-double of the season, made three free throws sandwiched around a bucket in the paint by Steven Adams to put Oklahoma City up 107-105.

Justin Jackson's 6-foot jumper off an offensive rebound tied the game. After a timeout, the Thunder got the ball in front of Sacramento's bench and Carmelo Anthony found Westbrook atop the three-point line for the winner.

Westbrook lifted the Thunder from what would have been a devastating loss after a fast start in their first game since the All-Star break. They set a season high with 44 points in the first quarter and made 12 3-pointers but still had to rally in the final minutes to win.

Anthony matched his season high of seven three-pointers and Paul George had three from beyond the arc, ending his five-game streak with five or more threes. It was the second-longest streak in NBA history behind George McCloud's six-game streak in 1996.

The Thunder shot nearly 70 percent in the first quarter and made seven 3s, including three straight by Anthony. George had two of them and added a three-point play and two free throws to put Oklahoma City up 44-21.

It was the complete opposite for Billy Donovan's club after that.

Sacramento went on a pair of big runs early in the second quarter and got within 64-60 before Anthony's fifth 3 of the first half briefly halted the onslaught and put Oklahoma City up by seven at halftime.