Russell Westbrook on the move again after Rockets agree to NBA trade with Wizards

Source:  Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick.

Source: 1 NEWS

Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night

The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He's a five-time All-Star.


Basketball
