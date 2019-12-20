TODAY |

Russell Westbrook, James Harden fire Rockets to comeback win over Clippers

Source:  Associated Press

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Thursday night.

Russell Westbrook. Source: Associated Press

After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers' 10-game home winning streak.

Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25.

It was the second straight game Houston rallied from a large deficit. They trailed by 25 on Monday night against San Antonio before winning by two, marking the largest comeback in franchise history. The Rockets are 7-6 when trailing by double digits this season.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had yet another tense night against Westbrook and was ejected with 2:52 remaining after receiving his second technical. Westbrook was also given a technical for taunting Beverley as he left the floor.

The Clippers led 69-54 at halftime and extended their lead to 16 three minutes into the third quarter before the Rockets went on a 14-2 run. They scored nine of the last 10 points in the period to lead 90-87 going into the fourth. Westbrook keyed the rally with 11 points in the quarter and Harden scored nine after going 2 for 7 from the field during the first half.

Houston held a 16-8 advantage midway through the first quarter before the Clippers went on a 12-0 run with four straight 3-pointers by Leonard, Beverley, Shamet and George.

The game remained close until Los Angeles went on a 21-5 run during a five-minute span in the second quarter to take a 65-48 lead with 2:14 remaining. George led the way with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
2
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
3
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
4
Former England league star Rob Burrow diagnosed with motor neurone disease at 37
5
Being in Melbourne like standing 'under a heat pump', says NZ opener Tom Latham
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams double-double sees OKC rally to beat Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
01:03

NZ basketball star Corey Webster leaving Breakers for Chinese league

'It worked so I'll claim it' - Steven Adams at self-deprecating best assessing his clutch play in OKC's win over Bulls