Russell Westbrook, James Harden fire Rockets to comeback win over Clippers

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points, James Harden added 28 and the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Thursday night.

After Houston turned a 77-61 deficit into a 101-89 lead, Los Angeles went on a spurt of its own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers' 10-game home winning streak.

Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25.

It was the second straight game Houston rallied from a large deficit. They trailed by 25 on Monday night against San Antonio before winning by two, marking the largest comeback in franchise history. The Rockets are 7-6 when trailing by double digits this season.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had yet another tense night against Westbrook and was ejected with 2:52 remaining after receiving his second technical. Westbrook was also given a technical for taunting Beverley as he left the floor.

The Clippers led 69-54 at halftime and extended their lead to 16 three minutes into the third quarter before the Rockets went on a 14-2 run. They scored nine of the last 10 points in the period to lead 90-87 going into the fourth. Westbrook keyed the rally with 11 points in the quarter and Harden scored nine after going 2 for 7 from the field during the first half.

Houston held a 16-8 advantage midway through the first quarter before the Clippers went on a 12-0 run with four straight 3-pointers by Leonard, Beverley, Shamet and George.