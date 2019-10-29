Russell Westbrook has last laugh as Houston topple OKC

James Harden scored 40 points and Russell Westbrook scored 21 and fell an assist shy of a triple-double against his former team, as Houston beat Oklahoma City 116-112.

Westbrook had 12 rebounds and nine assists after notching his 139th triple-double in his last game to pass Magic Johnson for second-most all-time.

A 3-pointer by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 19 seconds left got Oklahoma City within 3. Westbrook made 1 of 2 free throws before fouling Nerlens Noel, who made both free throws.

But Harden, who was 21 of 22 from the line, made two free throws with 13.2 seconds to go to make it 114-110.

Gilgeous-Alexander cut it to 2 with a basket, but Harden made two more free throws to secure the victory.

It was the first game between these teams since a summer trade reunited Westbrook with Harden and sent Chris Paul to Oklahoma City.