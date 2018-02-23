Russell Westbrook drains clutch three-pointer at buzzer to lift Thunder past Kings

 

Westbrook scored a crucial basket to give Oklahoma a 110-107 win over Sacramento today.
Source: SKY

sport

1
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders and Rieko Ioane of the Blues contest for the ball during a Super Rugby match played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Highlanders retake the lead over the Blues in gripping NZ Super Rugby derby

00:11
2
Jocelyne Larocque refused to wear her medal after being awarded it during the ceremony.

Sour Canadian ice hockey player refuses to wear Olympic silver medal after agonising loss to USA

00:15
3
Westbrook scored a crucial basket to give Oklahoma a 110-107 win over Sacramento today.

Russell Westbrook sinks clutch three-pointer at buzzer to lift OKC Thunder past Kings

4
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett (R faces Chiefs' Brodie Retallick during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 23rd of April 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett still likely to break Super Rugby record despite starting on Hurricanes bench for clash with Bulls

02:39
5
The two Kiwi teens were smiling from ear-to-ear after their mammoth efforts on the slopes in PyeongChang.

'It felt crazy, way different than what I imagined' - Kiwi teens Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous on receiving Olympic bronze medals

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
