Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams combine for textbook lob and dunk in win over Suns

Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a 124-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns yesterday.

Westbrook also had 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who had lost three straight to Phoenix. Paul George scored 20 points.

Devin Booker had 39 points for the Suns and — at 21 years, 123 days — became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career points.