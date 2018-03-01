 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Rockets star James Harden floors Clippers rival after superb crossover before delivering ice-cold stare and draining three pointer

share

Source:

Associated Press

James Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in Houston's dominant first quarter, and the Rockets rolled past the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92 today for their 14th consecutive victory.

Harden had the whole crowd in the Staples Centre cheering after embarrassing Wesley Johnson.
Source: NBA

The Rockets (48-13) matched their longest winning streak of the season and remained a half-game ahead of Golden State for the NBA's best record.

Clint Capela and Eric Gordon each scored 22 points for the Rockets, who made 13 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 24 points, with Montrezl Harrell added 22. Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic each scored 13.

The Clippers played the previous night in Denver and looked it.

They missed 16 of their first 19 shots, had 11 turnovers and trailed by as many as 27 points in the first quarter. Harden faked Wesley Johnson so badly on one move that Johnson fell to the floor. Harden stared at him as Johnson got back up, then sunk a 3-pointer for a 31-7 lead.

The Clippers shot 22.7 percent (5 of 22) for the period and trailed 34-12 at the end of the quarter.

The Clippers overcame a 19-point deficit to win in Denver on Tuesday, but never got closer than eight against the Rockets.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:04
1
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

01:30
2
Mt Aspiring College performed a powerful haka as the bronze medallists entered the school hall.

Video: Winter Olympic heroes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous welcomed to school by passionate haka, followed by parade through Wanaka

00:15
3
Harden had the whole crowd in the Staples Centre cheering after embarrassing Wesley Johnson.

Rockets star James Harden floors Clippers rival after superb crossover before delivering ice-cold stare and draining three pointer

00:25
4
The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

5
Steve WIlliams and Ryan Fox. ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open. The Hills golf course, Arrowtown. New Zealand. Round 1, 1 March 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry struggle in NZ Open


02:51
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 