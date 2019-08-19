TODAY |

RJ Hampton's Breakers signing a 'game changer' says US scout

RJ Hampton's move to the Breakers could be one of the most significant player signings in the history of basketball, according to US scout and recruiter Sam Tarrell.

Arguably one of the most exciting talents in the American basketball system, Hampton stunned many by opting to play for the New Zealand NBL franchise this season rather than play a season in college in the US.

The 18-year old will most likely play the one season with the Breakers, before he becomes eligible for the NBA's draft after one season out of high school.

The new Breakers star, 18, is looking forward to seeing new mate TJ Perenara in action. Source: 1 NEWS

CEO of Hoop Brothers - a US based company that help in colleges recruit talent out of high school and from abroad, Tarrell explained the implications of what Hampton's move to the NBL will mean for future players.

"It's a game changer," Tarrell told 1 NEWS.

"The NBA is looking at alternative ways to help high school players, outside of the college rout.

"We're seeing a lot of different routes taken, where players aren't necessarily going the traditional routes.

The 18-year-old turned down the chance to play at an American university to head to NZ. Source: 1 NEWS

With Hampton also joined in the NBL this season by LaMelo Ball at the Illawarra Hawks, Tarrell continued by stating that the future of top American talent distribution is far from set in stone.

"It opens a lot of doorways, and what that means I'm not 100 per cent sure yet.

"But I think we are on the verge of seeing a lot of shifting in how the NBA and how the college system works to recruit high school athletes."

Sam Tarrell of Hoop Brothers detailed the significance of Hampton choosing NZ over College basketball. Source: 1 NEWS
