Rising Kiwi star Charlisse Leger-Walker nails buzzer-beater in US college upset

Young Tall Fern Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime as Washington State rallied past No. 7 Arizona 71-69 this morning.

“Those who know me, know I don’t get too high or too low but when I made that shot I was so high,” she said. “Just to get that final shot go in was so amazing and I’m so glad my teammates had the trust in me to let me try and make that play.”

It wasn't her only key play, either.

Leger-Walker made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.

The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars' 11 points in overtime.

Washington State (7-1, 5-1), predicted to finish last in the Pac-12 this year, beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. The Cougars have won four in a row, with its only loss by four points to highly ranked Oregon, and likely make its first appearance in the AP Top 25 when ratings come out Monday.

“I couldn’t be happier for this team and where we are going and the future of this program,” coach Kamie Ethrdige said. “We put the ball in Charlie’s hands and gave her space so she could at least attack the rim at the buzzer and it won us the game.”

After trailing for most of the game, the Cougars went on an 11-3 run to make it 57-all with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 17 points and five assists. Krystal Leger-Walker had 14 points and nine assists. Bella Murekatete added 14 points for the Cougars.

Arizona (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) led by 16 but shot just 11% in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cougars to come back. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.