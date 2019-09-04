Red-hot Corey Webster keeps Tall Blacks' World Cup hopes alive in win over Montenegro

A three-point masterclass from Corey Webster has seen the Tall Blacks keep their World Cup hopes alive with a crucial 93-83 win over Montenegro in pool play last night.

Webster finished the match with 25 points on seven-of-12 shooting, but more impressive was the fact the guard shot 75 per cent [six of eight] from three-point range. He also finished with six rebounds and seven assists.

Coach Paul Henare was stoked with Webster's return to form.

"He's a world-class player and has been doing it for a long time," Henare said of Webster after the match.

"We have the confidence in him to make plays. He's a willing passer and that now makes him an even tougher threat. He made some unselfish plays throughout the game."

However the win didn't come without it's hiccups as the Tall Blacks struggled in the third quarter in much the same way they did in their loss to Brazil to open their World Cup campaign.

The Kiwi side was outscored 21-13 in the third period which led to Montenegro briefly claiming a 67-66 lead at the start of the final quarter but a 9-0 run from the Tall Blacks - a triple from Tohi Smith-Milner and two daggers from Webster - saw them take back control.

The win means the Tall Blacks are now 1-1 at the World Cup with one final pool match to go, and with only the top two teams in each group making it out, they'll likely need to win in order to advance.

'I'm just really proud of our team to perform at this level, on this stage and keep our World Cup hopes alive," Henare said.

"I thought our mental toughness and resilience was apparent throughout. It wasn't a perfect game ... but this group has something special and we were able to dig deep and come through."

But standing in their way is world No. 8 Greece, led by the NBA's reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Brazil upsetting Greece 79-78 earlier this morning, it makes the clash with the Tall Blacks a winner-takes-all scenario.