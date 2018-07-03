'Protect the head and just wait it out' - Aussie basketballer at centre of terrifying brawl speaks for first time

Chris Goulding says he just tried to protect his head for what felt like a "hell of a long time" as Philippines' players and officials swarmed over him during the infamous World Cup qualifier brawl.

The Boomers sharpshooter spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time on Thursday and revealed he'd been concerned by worry for his family caused by the ugly incident during Australia's 89-53 win over the Philippines in Bulacan.

Goulding said he was "very thankful" to giant Australian assistant coach Luc Longley, who came to his rescue as he was attacked while lying on the floor behind one end of the court.

His problems began when he was fly-kicked in the back by a Philippines player, who came from the bench as the brawl erupted after Daniel Kickert retaliated with a forearm to a brutal off-the-ball foul on Goulding.

"He kicked me down under the ring and that's when I was set upon," Goulding told SEN radio.

"It wasn't like I knew exactly what was happening, it happened from behind. I was on the ground and 10 to 15 people were on top of me with chairs and everything you can imagine.

"At that point in time, I wasn't thinking I might lose my life, it was just literally protect the head and just wait it out."

Goulding said fellow guard Nathan Sobey had been coming to his aid when he copped a chair in the back of the head and a punch in the face.

"Sobey saw me down there, he knew what was going on and he tried to come and help and he had a chair thrown at him and then he was coward punched.

"It's just something you never think you would experience."

"It felt like a hell of a long time."

Goulding also gave credit to the Australian bench players, who have copped uninformed criticism for not rushing to aid their outnumbered teammates when the Philippines bench cleared, though some had to be restrained.