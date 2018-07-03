 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'Protect the head and just wait it out' - Aussie basketballer at centre of terrifying brawl speaks for first time

share

Source:

AAP

Chris Goulding says he just tried to protect his head for what felt like a "hell of a long time" as Philippines' players and officials swarmed over him during the infamous World Cup qualifier brawl.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

The Boomers sharpshooter spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time on Thursday and revealed he'd been concerned by worry for his family caused by the ugly incident during Australia's 89-53 win over the Philippines in Bulacan.

Goulding said he was "very thankful" to giant Australian assistant coach Luc Longley, who came to his rescue as he was attacked while lying on the floor behind one end of the court.

His problems began when he was fly-kicked in the back by a Philippines player, who came from the bench as the brawl erupted after Daniel Kickert retaliated with a forearm to a brutal off-the-ball foul on Goulding.

"He kicked me down under the ring and that's when I was set upon," Goulding told SEN radio.

"It wasn't like I knew exactly what was happening, it happened from behind. I was on the ground and 10 to 15 people were on top of me with chairs and everything you can imagine.

"At that point in time, I wasn't thinking I might lose my life, it was just literally protect the head and just wait it out."

Goulding said fellow guard Nathan Sobey had been coming to his aid when he copped a chair in the back of the head and a punch in the face.

"Sobey saw me down there, he knew what was going on and he tried to come and help and he had a chair thrown at him and then he was coward punched.

"It's just something you never think you would experience."

"It felt like a hell of a long time."

Goulding also gave credit to the Australian bench players, who have copped uninformed criticism for not rushing to aid their outnumbered teammates when the Philippines bench cleared, though some had to be restrained.

"In the end that discipline that we showed as a team is what won us the game. If we ran off the bench everyone would have been disqualified."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

00:15
2
Tampa Bay outfielder Carlos Gomez didn’t take his at-bat too well.

Watch: Enraged MLB player has bat-swinging temper tantrum, pummels team water cooler after strikeout

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

'Protect the head and just wait it out' - Aussie basketballer at centre of terrifying brawl speaks for first time

4
Isaiah Papali'i. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors prepare for key NRL road stretch, prepare for Panthers clash in Sydney

00:11
5
Elliott skippered his side the Birmingham Bears to victory in the T20 Blast and made a cheeky predication before his side's match.

'It's coming home' - former Black Caps batsman Grant Elliott backs England to win Football World Cup

Paula Bennett and Winston Peters

Live Stream: National's Paula Bennett to question Acting PM Winston Peters in final Question Time before break

Partnership schools and KiwiBuild are also to be discussed in Parliament today.


00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.