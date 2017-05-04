 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Basketball


'I play hard, do what I can' - Canterbury guard hoping NBL success leads to shot at Breakers

share

Matt Hall-Smith 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Rams forward Ethan Rusbatch is targeting a spot on the Breakers' roster.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Related

Matt Hall-Smith

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:31
2
Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

00:32
3
Rollerson scored just once in his eight Test career, against South Africa in Christchurch in 1981.

Video: Ex-All Black Doug Rollerson has passed away aged 63 - watch his only Test try

01:24
4
The former All Blacks coach's 100-year old mother is a participant of the classes aimed towards keeping retirees active.

Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

01:52
5
The 22-year old has set her sights on Tokyo 2020 ahead of this weekend's Raglan Pro in Manu Bay.

'A risk I'm willing to take' - Kiwi surfer Ella Williams chases Olympic dream


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ