 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Perth say Breakers are the team to chase ahead of Friday clash

share

Source:

NZN

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson insists New Zealand are still the team to beat for this season's NBL championship despite his own team's recent hot form.

The Breakers (9-1) are on top of the table following a nine-match winning run.

Perth are two wins further adrift with a 7-3 record, but the defending champions were irresistible in their most recent match when they smashed Melbourne United 91-59 on enemy territory.

The Wildcats have already been beaten twice by the Breakers this season, but will have the chance to exact some revenge in Friday night's clash in NZ.

Perth are aiming to win a third straight title this season, and the Breakers loom as their biggest obstacle.

"We've got to chase NZ," Gleeson said.

"Without question (they're the team to beat).

"They're on a nine-game winning streak. You don't get much hotter than playing a team on that streak."

The Wildcats entered the recent league-wide bye on the back of road wins against Brisbane and Melbourne.

But their momentum was halted by the FIBA international break.

Wildcats big man Angus Brandt was ruled out of the Boomers' World Cup qualifier against Japan tonight because of illness.

He was replaced in the Boomers squad by fellow Wildcat Lucas Walker.

Gleeson expects Brandt to be fit to take on the Breakers and he said he was thrilled to see Walker get an international call-up.

"Lucas was right on the border line of the 2014 World Cup," Gleeson said.

"He was one of the last ones cut from that. He well and truly deserves his recall. He's ticked all the boxes.

"Last year he sat out and it probably matured him a little bit. Now he's playing with great poise out on the court and using his strengths to help the team."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


00:44
2
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


3
1 NEWS

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:25
4
There is nothing like family to pick you up when you are town, like Taumalolo discovered after his side lost to England on Saturday.

Watch: 'It's alright Jason' – new video captures Tonga's devastated star Jason Taumalolo comforted by family after loss

00:54
5
The Aussie coach of England said the trophy would likely end up being a toy for his dog.

Watch: 'Steve Hansen should be up here' - Eddie Jones reluctantly accepts coach of the year gong, pays lavish tribute to ABs coach

00:42
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'

Hundreds of people turned out at the march tonight.

Tonga rugby league fans.

Live stream: Tongan rugby league fans march in central Auckland over contentious referring decision in RLWC match

The march follows a march yesterday protesting the refereeing in Tonga's loss to England.

03:48
1 NEWS can exclusively reveal the U-turn from the government.

Exclusive: Govt bows to National's pressure over simultaneous leave for both parents in Paid Parental Leave Bill

Currently, both parents are unable to take paid parental leave at the same time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:28
The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Video: Wellingtonians ignore warnings of wastewater leak and swim in harbour

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 