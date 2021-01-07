Pelicans coach raves about Steven Adams after stellar triple-double performance

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has received raving praise from his coach after posting his first career triple-double.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adams notched 10 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists against his old team the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday, although it wasn't enough to net his new team, the New Orleans Pelicans, a win as they went down 111-110.

It's the latest impressive performance Adams has had for his new team since being traded in the NBA's off-season last year.

The move appears to have been a good one for the 27-year-old though, who is shooting a career-best 66 per cent from the field this season eight games in.

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said he doesn't have to look far for the impact Adams has had on the team since arriving though.

"If you look at our on-court and off-court numbers and our plus-minus, he's been carrying us all year," Van Gundy said.

"If Steven's on the court we're a really good team; if Steven's off the court, we're not. It's because the guy plays [hard] every possession, and that's what we need to get everybody doing."