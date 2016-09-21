Paul Henare unfazed at Breakers growing injury roster

Breakers coach Paul Henare remains unfazed by the string of injuries dogging his team as they prepare for Friday's Australian NBL clash against the Taipans in Cairns.

Another name has been added to the Breakers' injury roster after they were beaten 85-80 by the Kings in Sydney last week.

Import point guard David Stockton was sidelined early in the game after aggravating a lower back injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the Cairns game.

The 25-year-old American is undergoing further tests and treatment in a bid to assess the extent of his injury and prove his fitness.

But Henare isn't wasting any time lamenting his growing injury list.

"We don't dwell on injuries or unavailability, that has never been our way and it won't change under my watch," he said.

"We focus on the players we have available for any given game, and leave the others to their rehab and work with our medical team."

Among others out of action are swingman Tom Abercrombie, point guard Ben Woodside and guard Corey Webster.

Abercrombie is two weeks into a four-to-six week estimated rehabilitation from a broken bone in his right hand, while Woodside is undergoing a lengthy time out as he rehabs his ruptured plantar fascia injury.

Although he is out of a moon boot and walking without pain, there's no talk of a return this season.

Webster was placed on injury waiver just before Christmas, the shooting guard struggling with a number of injuries including a troublesome hip complaint.

He is also facing three assault charges after an incident at a Takapuna bar in late November.