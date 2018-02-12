 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Paul George links up with Steven Adams as the big Kiwi lays down brutal dunk over Grizzlies

share

Source:

NBA

The Thunder defeated Memphis 110-92 without stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.
Source: NBA

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kiwis coach David Kidwell

Kiwis top coaching role open to international candidates

00:30
2
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

3
Joe Moody tackled by Will Genia

'There is that depth there so anyone can step in' - Joe Moody braced for Test prop selection fight

4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Anthony Joshua of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Dominic Breazeale of The USA during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship bout at The O2 Arena on June 25, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker's camp fire shots at Anthony Joshua, question British champs' aerobic fitness

00:15
5
The Thunder defeated Memphis 110-92 without stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Paul George links up with Steven Adams as the big Kiwi lays down brutal dunk over Grizzlies in Thunder's win

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 