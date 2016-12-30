Pair of Kiwi basketball prodigies accept scholarships to US universities

 

Rising New Zealand basketballers Sam Waardenburg and Quinn Clinton have announced details of United States college scholarships on the same day.

Junior Tall Black and SKYCITY Breakers development player Sam Waardenburg has officially committed his future to the University of Miami.

Source: College Sport Media

Junior Tall Blacks captain and point guard Clinton will play for the University of New Mexico after considering a number of options.

National under-18 team-mate and centre Waardenburg, who stands 2.06m, has also signed a scholarship agreement with the University of Miami.

Both 17-year-olds will join their respective teams in January and should begin playing competitively in the 2017-18 season.

It brings to five the number of Kiwis who will play out rookie seasons next year in NCAA college basketball.

The others are Sam Timmins (Washington), Matt Freeman (Oklahoma) and Tai Wynyard (Kentucky).

Jack Salt is entering his second year at Virginia while Tai Webster is set to play his final season at Nebraska.

