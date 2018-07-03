 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Outrage after Philippines basketball team pose for selfie after brawl with Australia

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Following their all-in brawl against Australia last night, the Philippines' basketball side are coming under fire, appearing to pose for a selfie on court after the incident that saw 13 players ejected.

Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia

Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia

Source: Fox Sports Australia

Late in the third quarter, Australia and the Philippines' players came together in an ugly clash, with fists and chairs among the objects thrown between the two sides.

However, the actions of the Philippines afterwards have left many stunned, as the group came together to pose for a photo, apparently in celebration of their achievement.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

Bastketball fans and commentators on social media were rapid in their condemnation of the incident.

"The generation that we live in: you get your ass kicked by 31 in a #FIBA basketball game that ends in the third quarter because your entire team got ejected for fighting. And you pause afterward to take a selfie?" ESPN's Jerry Bembry wrote.

Courier Mail's Greg Davis mirrored the sentiments.

"Some absolute garbage coming out of the Philippines after the brawl. No way you can justify the behaviour of their players and officials. It was disgraceful. You should be kicked out of the #FIBAWC rounds. And how about that selfie????? Shocking."

Australian sports commentator Chris Robinson also broke down the incident.

"Digesting the Boomers madness. Plenty you can’t excuse: The initial cheap shot, Kickert’s extreme response, the home arena pack mentality in the brawl, the selfie, the fact the game continued. FIBA response must be firm."

Basketball's governing body FIBA have opened disciplinary proceedings against both sides.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
2
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

3
Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia

Outrage after Philippines basketball team pose for selfie after brawl with Australia

00:29
4
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Australia heads home from Philippines early after World Cup qualifier brawl

03:52
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Mr Hipkins says he wants to hear from everyone affected by the potential changes - not just those who can afford full-page ads.

Live Stream Question Time: National and Labour to go head-to-head as education issues come to the surface

Chris Hipkins has come under fire from National, who says he is not listening to principals who are unhappy with the NCEA review.

00:24
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".

03:20
Tagata Pasifika sat down to speak with Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.

Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.


00:21
Commuters were given a rare treat this morning as the large mammal fed on a school of fish.

'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 