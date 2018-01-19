 

'Our goal is to win a championship' - Breakers happy with what NBL finals bring

Their playoff spot sealed, the New Zealand Breakers are stating no preference for which opponents they want to face in the Australian NBL post-season.

Edgar Sosa

Edgar Sosa

Source: Photosport

Melbourne United have already claimed the minor premiership, while the Adelaide 36ers sit second but could still be overtaken by the Perth Wildcats.

The Breakers, with two matches to go, will finish the regular season either third or in their present position of fourth.

Coach Paul Henare isn't concerned which team his players will end up facing after than.

"I think Melbourne and Adelaide are the form teams this year," he said.

"Our goal is to win a championship and at some stage you might have to beat one or both of these teams anyway, or you have Perth who are the back-to-back champions."

Henare said the focus is on this weekend, when the Breakers are up against two sides out of playoff contention.

They host the Illawarra Hawks at the North Shore Events Centre on Friday night and then cross the Tasman to face the Sydney Kings on Sunday.

They are likely to be undermanned, with shooting guard Kirk Penney (calf) and Alex Pledger (ribs) in doubt.

Henare said both would be game-day decisions.

"Kirk is unlikely, but Pledge is coming along nicely and should be fine sometime this weekend," he said.

"But obviously we won't risk anyone at this stage of the season with the playoffs around the corner."

