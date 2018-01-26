Ouch! Steven Adams nails rival in the groin with accidental boot, cops technical foul

Kiwi centre Steven Adams is known to get in a bit of argy-bargy with his opposition in the NBA, normally playing victim to fired up opponents.

This time, however, the shoe was on the other foot.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was given a technical foul for a low blow on Wizards' guard Bradley Beal.

In the third quarter Adams went up for a loose ball and while coming down kicked Beal in the groin.

Oklahoma won the match 121-112 with Adams notching up a double-double, scoring 12 points and securing 10 rebounds.

Adams was kicked in the groin several times by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green two seasons ago and has been involved in a number of quarrels with NBA stars.