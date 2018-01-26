 

Basketball


Ouch! Steven Adams nails rival in the groin with accidental boot, cops technical foul

Kiwi centre Steven Adams is known to get in a bit of argy-bargy with his opposition in the NBA, normally playing victim to fired up opponents.

This time, however, the shoe was on the other foot.

Adams was given a technical foul for kicking Washington’s Bradley Beal in the privates.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star was given a technical foul for a low blow on Wizards' guard Bradley Beal.

In the third quarter Adams went up for a loose ball and while coming down kicked Beal in the groin.

Oklahoma won the match 121-112 with Adams notching up a double-double, scoring 12 points and securing 10 rebounds.

Adams was kicked in the groin several times by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green two seasons ago and has been involved in a number of quarrels with NBA stars.

Russell Westbrook was on fire for the Thunder scoring 46 points, landing 19-29 shots from the field.

Adams was given a technical foul for kicking Washington's Bradley Beal in the privates.

