Otago Nuggets complete fairy tale return by sealing NBL title

The Otago Nuggets completed a fairy tale season by claiming the NBL title after beating the Manawatu Jets 79-77 in a thrilling final tonight in Auckland.

The Nuggets celebrate winning the NBL title. Source: Photosport

The Nuggets, who returned to the NBL for the first time this year since 2014, won by two points on the back of power forward Jordan Hunt’s team-high 21 points.

The southerners also outshooting the Jets from beyond the arc, sinking 10 of 26 three-point attempts compared with Manawatu’s six from 30 attempts.

The NBL’s top draft pick, Jordan Ngatai, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.