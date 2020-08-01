Otago Nuggets complete fairy tale return by sealing NBL title

The Otago Nuggets completed a fairy tale season by claiming the NBL title after beating the Manawatu Jets 79-77 in a thrilling final tonight in Auckland.
The Nuggets celebrate winning the NBL title. Source: Photosport
The Nuggets, who returned to the NBL for the first time this year since 2014, won by two points on the back of power forward Jordan Hunt’s team-high 21 points.
The southerners also outshooting the Jets from beyond the arc, sinking 10 of 26 three-point attempts compared with Manawatu’s six from 30 attempts.
The NBL’s top draft pick, Jordan Ngatai, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Thomas Vodanovich, Ngatai’s former Breakers teammate, top scored for the Jets with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds in a double-double.