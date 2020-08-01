TODAY |

Otago Nuggets complete fairy tale return by sealing NBL title

Source:  1 NEWS

The Otago Nuggets completed a fairy tale season by claiming the NBL title after beating the Manawatu Jets 79-77 in a thrilling final tonight in Auckland.

The Nuggets celebrate winning the NBL title. Source: Photosport

The Nuggets, who returned to the NBL for the first time this year since 2014, won by two points on the back of power forward Jordan Hunt’s team-high 21 points.

The southerners also outshooting the Jets from beyond the arc, sinking 10 of 26 three-point attempts compared with Manawatu’s six from 30 attempts.

The NBL’s top draft pick, Jordan Ngatai, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Thomas Vodanovich, Ngatai’s former Breakers teammate, top scored for the Jets with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds in a double-double.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Majak Daw mobbed after kicking first goal following mental health issues
2
Crusaders return to winning ways to deliver Chiefs an eighth straight defeat
3
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
4
Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time
5
Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
00:15

NBA players kneel for racial justice before first game of season restart
07:19

Tall Ferns using Covid-restricted training camp to teach young talent team culture as well as skills

Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play

NZ basketball prodigy signs two-year deal with Aussie NBL club after impressive US college season